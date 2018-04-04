Porter Moser talks about his coaching future at Loyola

Loyola head coach Porter Moser answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio. | David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Coming off of the Ramblers’ tremendous March Madness run to the Final Four, Loyola coach Porter Moser is a hot commodity on the college coaching market. Loyola’s athletic director Steve Watson has realized that and is now doing everything in his power to keep Moser in Rogers Park.

Through the dizziness of last month’s success, Moser has relied on friends and family to help him navigate this exciting time.

But the question remains: Will Moser stay at Loyola or move on?

“I really haven’t thought about [leaving Loyola],” Moser told Dan Patrick on his radio show Wednesday.

“I had a good coaching friend that has stayed at a school at this level said, ‘Don’t run from happiness,'” Moser said. “And I’m happy. I am. I hope all this moves in the right direction for my family and I. But I’m happy. We spent so much time investing and I do believe in this.”

Watson previously told the Sun-Times that Loyola and Moser have been discussing a new contract in recent weeks.

“We started talking about an extension and ripping up the old contract and doing something a little different,” Watson said last month.

Watson wouldn’t get into specifics but said the two have “definitely discussed” a raise.

“I can tell you this: We want Porter to be our coach for a long, long time,” Watson said.

While the contract negotiations are ongoing, Watson hopes Loyola can lock Moser in soon.

And why wouldn’t Moser want to stay around to see his hard work pay off?

When Moser, a Naperville native, came to Loyola, he adopted a program that saw four consecutive losing seasons in the Horizon League Conference. In his first season (2011-12), Moser finished with a 7-23 overall record and 1-15 in the conference. He followed up that disappointing with a major improvement. The Ramblers went 14-15.

Loyola has remained patient with Moser given the circumstances.

Before the 2013-14 season, the Ramblers made the jump from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference. In five short years, Moser guided Loyola from the bottom of the Valley totem pole to conference champions. He went from winning the College Basketball Invitational tournament in 2015 to being one of the final four teams remaining in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

“We’ve spent so much energy, my staff and I building this from a grassroots build up,” Moser said, “and I feel like we’ve got this in a good place right now where we can even move forward.”

And there’s a really good chance Moser’s team has built a sustainable program.

Although the Ramblers are saying farewell to three key seniors — Donte Ingram, Aundre Jackson and Ben Richardson, Loyola is slated to welcome back a solid core which includes Clayton Custer, Marques Townes and Cameron Krutwig. New Mexico transfer Aher Uguak will also be eligible to play next season after sitting out this year due to NCAA transfer rules.