Loyola falls 69-67 at Bradley in MVC thriller

PEORIA — Elijah Childs scored 18 points to lead Bradley past Missouri Valley Conference leader Loyola 69-67 on Wednesday night.

Bradley (17-7, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference) has won four straight, is 12-0 at home this season and has a 14-game home win streak dating to last season. Loyola (18-5, 8-3) had its seven-game win streak snapped.

Marques Townes made a 3-pointer for Loyola with 1:05 left to tie it at 64. Darrell Brown made four free throws, but Townes hit another 3 to pull the Ramblers to 68-67. Nate Kennell split a pair of free throws, and the Ramblers had a uncontested 3-point attempt hit the back of the iron at the buzzer.

Donte Thomas, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, and Kennell each scored 12 points for the Braves.

Clayton Custer made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Loyola.