Loyola 78, Kansas State 62: Ramblers blast on through to the Final Four

ATLANTA — Loyola’s Ben Richardson was fouled making a three-point shot early in the second half of the South Region final against Kansas State. He plopped down on his back, smiled like a guy who knew something — and darn it if he didn’t do a little snow-angel maneuver right there on the court.

The senior completed the four-point play to give the Ramblers a 44-29 lead with nearly 17 minutes to go, but maybe that was it right there — maybe this Elite Eight no-contest was over.

Maybe it was over before it even started. The Ramblers destroyed the major-conference Wildcats 78-62. They toyed with them, messed with their minds, stole their souls.

By God, Loyola — for the first time in 33 years — is going to the Final Four.

Loyola's Ben Richardson in the midst of his second-half four-point play. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The better team — the much better team — punched its ticket to San Antonio on a Saturday night instantly seared into the history books. Let Northwestern and Illinois fight over the right-now-meaningless moniker of “Chicago’s Big Ten Team.” The Ramblers are Chicago’s Big Time Team.

Let it be known that coach Porter Moster’s famous jacket came off sometime in the second half and that Sister Jean was her lovely, cheerful self before the game. (There was no word on who would portray her on SNL, but it had to be someone, right?)

But let’s dispense with the romance for a moment and ponder the one-time unthinkable.Loyola isn’t merely in the Final Four for the first time since 1963. It has a chance to hold its own there and win a national title for the first time since 1963. Have you been watching this tournament? If you have, then you know anything is possible.

The Ramblers are going back to Texas, where this incredible Big Dance started. Against K-State they went back to the way they’d started in Round 1 against Tennessee: by jumping out to a nice lead and announcing to the world that they belonged and to their opponents that the next two hours were going to be mighty difficult.

Not even five minutes into the game, the Ramblers led 12-5 and all five starters — Clayton Custer, Marques Townes, Donte Ingram, Cameron Krutwig and Richardson — had scored. They passed, drove and shot with the sort of decisiveness and alacrity that 300 Division I coaches only wish they had on their squad.

Another close call? Not a chance After winning their first three tournament games by a combined four points, the Ramblers said enough — enough sweating it out. It was time to make an opponent from the big-boy Big 12 suffer.

Next up: the Michigan-Florida State winner at the Alamodome next Saturday. Chicago’s Big Time Team will be ready.

