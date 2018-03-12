Loyola March Madness tickets are cheapest available for tournament’s 1st round

Loyola celebrated at Gentile Arena Sunday when the basketball team found out it was facing Miami in the first round of March Madness. | Annie Costabile/Sun-Times

All aboard the NCAA Tournament-bound Loyola bandwagon. It turns out watching the Ramblers play in their first NCAA Tournament since 1985 won’t break your bank.

Excluding the First Four, Loyola’s session in Dallas is the most affordable March Madness ticket on Vivid Seats, according to the online ticket reseller.

Loyola’s Thursday session features two games: No. 6 Miami (Fla.) versus No. 11 Loyola and No. 3 Tennessee versus No. 14 Wright State. The median price for that session is $103, according to Vivid Seats.

Tickets are as low as $7 in the upper bowl of America Airlines Center. The most expensive tickets are located in the Flagship Suites and cost nearly $2,000.

The most expensive pair of games is session two in Boise, Idaho, of all places. The high prices are in part due to the matchups between No. 5 Kentucky versus No. 12 Davidson, and No. 4 Arizona versus No. 13 Buffalo. The median ticket price, which increased by 23 percent overnight, is $463, according to Vivid Seats.

Here’s a full list of the median ticket prices for the first round sessions:

