Watch Loyola’s Donte Ingram stun Miami with game-winning buzzer-beater

Donte Ingram joins a long history of college basketball legends after hitting the game-winning three in No. 6 Loyola’s 64-62 win over No. 11 Miami (Fla.) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The Ramblers advance to the second round after a thrilling upset that required Ingram’s last-second heroics.

The play came after a wild sequence where the Ramblers had an opportunity to win in the final 20 seconds but missed their shot. The Hurricanes had a chance to extend their lead after being fouled with 9.3 seconds remaining, but a missed free throw gave Loyola the chance to scramble down the court and get one last opportunity.

It initially seemed like the Hurricanes would prevent the Ramblers from getting a quality look, but Ingram found some space at the top of the key and didn’t miss with the game on the line. The senior finished with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting and seven rebounds in the win.

This is Loyola’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1985. They reached the Sweet Sixteen in that competition.