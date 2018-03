Chicago athletes and teams celebrate Loyola’s trip to the Elite 8

The Ramblers’ Cinderella story will keep rambling along after a 69-68 win over Nevada in the Sweet 16 Thursday night. It’s the third straight game where Loyola has hit a huge shot in the waning seconds to clinch victory, a perfect trend for the most surprising story still left in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

To celebrate Loyola’s Elite 8 trip, athletes and teams from across Chicago gave love on social media to the city’s college basketball darling. Let’s round up the pixel party.

LOYOLA! LETS GOOOO! — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) March 23, 2018

What a game! So much appreciation for the way Loyola plays. Fundamentally strong and together, they do all the little things. On to the Elite 8! #MarchMadness @RamblersMBB — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) March 23, 2018