‘It’s a fan town’: Porter Moser loves seeing Chicago embrace the Ramblers

It took three incredible upsets highlighted by thrilling endings and ridiculous game-winners, but Loyola has done something else incredible this March: Pried Chicago sports fans away from their Yu Darvish updates and NFL mock drafts to throw their support behind the NCAA Tournament’s biggest Cinderella story.

Ramblers coach Porter Moser has taken notice of the attention his team is receiving back home, but to him, it’s no surprise. Just because it’s been decades since the heyday of college hoops in Chicago doesn’t mean this city wasn’t aching for the chance to cheer on a winner again.

“That’s what’s cool about this whole run,” Moser said on 670 The Score Friday morning. “Obviously, the Loyola faithful, the Loyola alums, the pride that’s going on, it’s awesome. But also for the city of Chicago — it is Loyola of Chicago— to see the picture that was sent out about the skyline yesterday, to see the amount of people, it’s a prideful sports town.”

The city celebrated the Ramblers’ Sweet 16 game against Nevada by lighting up the Willis Tower in maroon and gold. And while this town may be known for its love of the Cubs and Bears more than anything, Moser batted away the idea this is a “pro town” that only cares about those teams.

“When I got here, they said, ‘Oh, it’s a pro town.’ It’s not a pro town; it’s a fan town,” Moser said. “They love their sports teams. They respect teams that play hard, play tough. It’s always been that way. I love how Chicago is getting behind this team.”

Moser has built up the Loyola men’s basketball program since his hiring as head coach in 2011. During his first year with the Ramblers, they posted an ugly 7-23 record and won just one conference game. But within three years, he led a team including freshman Donte Ingram to a 24-13 record and the CBI Tournament championship.

Against Miami (Fla.) in the first round, Ingram, now a senior, hit the game-winning basket to lead Loyola past the Hurricanes. The season has been a culmination of years of work fostering a positive, winning culture on campus, something that Moser emphasized repeatedly in the interview Friday.

The Ramblers are set to take on No. 9 seed Kansas State in the Elite 8 at 5:09 p.m. CT. The winner will advance to the Final Four in San Antonio.