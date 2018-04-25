Loyola, Porter Moser reach five-year contract extension

Loyola and its men’s basketball coach Porter Moser have agreed to a new five-year contract extension after the Ramblers’ historic March Madness run.

Athletic director Steve Watson announced Wednesday that Moser signed a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

The news comes one year after Loyola signed Moser to a five-year extension that tied him to the program through 2021-22.

“We are excited to be able to announce a new contract for Porter that will keep him at Loyola a long time,” Watson said. “He is the perfect fit for Loyola and operates his program the right way, with student-athletes who achieve excellence on the court and in the classroom and are also excellent representatives of the institution. We are fortunate to work at a university like Loyola, that values and has made a commitment to athletics. It is nice to reward Porter not just for an outstanding season, but also for the job he has done during his time here.”

As the Sun-Times previously reported, Watson and Moser talked about “ripping up the old contract” for a new one after the Ramblers’ made it to their first March Madness appearance since 1985.

“I can tell you this: We want Porter to be our coach for a long, long time,” Watson said at the time.

Moser’s value increased astronomically after Loyola’s historic season, which included its first Final Four appearance since 1963 — the first and only time the Ramblers’ won the tournament.

Moser was paid a base salary of $420,211 from mid-2015 through mid-2016, which was more than a $35,000 pay increase from the previous year. That number does not reflect what he made last season after his contract extension due to the fact Loyola’s 2017 “990” tax form has not been filed yet.

Loyola is expected to return eight of its 15 players next season, and three-star recruit Franklin Agunanne will join the team. The roster will be headlined by MVC Player of the Year Clayton Custer and MVC Freshman of the Year Cameron Krutwig along with guard Marques Townes.