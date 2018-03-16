Loyola puts Donte Ingram’s shot in the bank: Ramblers are ‘not done yet’

Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in the closing seconds of the second half of a first-round game against Miami at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Loyola-Chicago won 64-62. | Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

DALLAS — Loyola isn’t dwelling on Thursday’s last-second victory over Miami. Instead, the Ramblers have switched their focus to their next game just like they have all season.

But that doesn’t mean the players and coaching staff didn’t at least enjoy the moment for a little bit.

Senior Donte Ingram admitted he and his roommate Marques Townes stayed up last night rewatching his miraculous last-minute shot, which sailed Loyola to a 64-62 win over Miami.

“I was with him in the hotel and I was like, ‘Oh my God, man. That shot was crazy,'” Townes said. “I couldn’t calm down.”

Even coach Porter Moser admitted he has relived that moment several times by watching it on his phone

“I just got chills again,” Moser said. “How apropos for a Chicago kid to hit a shot like that in the NCAA tournament?”

Despite making the “One Shining Moment” highlight reel bucket, Ingram has stayed grounded and said he knows the team isn’t indestructible.

“Anyone can be beat on any given day,” Ingram said. “We just look at it as, hey we are fortunate to be in this position. And we wanted this, [and] we’re not taken anything for granted. We’re here and we’re here for a reason.”

Friday brings a new day, and the Ramblers have decided to move on and put that win “in the bank” so to speak. But before they do that, Moser said he’s using Ingram’s shot to remind his team the power of perseverance.

“It’s about believing,” Moser said. “It’s not over until the buzzer.

“There’s a million ways to find a way to win a game. And that’s how we’re going to use that … It’s not over until the end. Keep fighting, keep playing. And this team believes.”

And Loyola’s going to need reminders like Moser’s and Ingram’s when the team goes against third-seeded Tennessee Saturday in Dallas.

Miami and Loyola matched up well and entered the tournament ranked 37th and 40th in the country, respectively, according to KenPom.com. Tennessee, on the other hand, comes in 11th.

The Volunteers steamrolled Wright State Thursday with a 72-47 win. Loyola previously played Wright State earlier this season in November and won by a mere four-point margin.

With a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line, some of the Volunteers’ players admitted they don’t feel bad playing the villain in the Ramblers’ Cinderella story.

Tennessee outsizes the Ramblers in almost every position. Coming from the Southeastern Conference, the Volunteers also play with a more aggressive style, which is very different compared to the Missouri Valley Conference.

“They are physical, big, athletic,” Moser said. “[With] the rebounding aspect, the post play, they get after it. We don’t play teams like this.”

Both Loyola and Tennessee have momentum heading into Saturday’s matchup. The Ramblers have won 11 straight games and 18 of its last 19 contests, and the Volunteers have beaten seven of their last eight opponents.

Loyola is aware of Tennessee’s size and physical advantages over them, according to Townes. But the redshirt junior is confident the Ramblers will step up to the plate come Saturday.

“I don’t think we’re the top dogs at all,” Townes said. “We’re still chasing. We’re not being hunted. We’re the hunters. We’re still chasing after something. I know this team has something really special, but I don’t think we’re done yet. Just like our motto: No finish line. We’re not ready to go home yet.”

