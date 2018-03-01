Your Turn: Loyola fans dealing with 25-win Ramblers’ NCAA Tournament ‘reality’

It’s known at Loyola as “starting the dominoes.” An unselfish pass that leads to another. A hustle play that engenders more of the same. A will to win that spreads like wildfire.

And now — if a 33-year NCAA Tournament drought is going to end — three more dominoes will have to fall at the behest of the 25-5 Ramblers. Evansville or Northern Iowa on Friday. Drake or Bradley on Saturday. And then a final threat to the regular-season champions of the Missouri Valley Conference in Sunday’s league title game.

“It would be a dream come true to play in the NCAA Tournament,” point guard Clayton Custer, the MVC player of the year, said before Wednesday’s practice at Gentile Arena. “I mean, I can’t wait to try to get there. If we get there, I’ll be so happy I’ll probably cry.”

Tears of sadness — and frustration — may come if Loyola fails to cut down the nets at St. Louis’ Scottrade Center. The Ramblers are hovering right around 30th in the RPI rankings. The MVC is eighth, a strong showing, in the conference RPI rankings. Yet the experts’ projections all seem to agree on this count: It’s a one-bid league. Only the tourney champ will move on to the Big Dance.

Loyola guard Clayton Custer is going to cry if the Ramblers make it to the NCAA Tournament — and maybe if they don't. | Ron Irby/AP

“It is a reality,” coach Porter Moser said.

A harsh one, indeed. A couple of weeks ago, when the Ramblers’ success seemed to be going almost unnoticed — the whole zero votes in the AP poll thing still surprises me — I wrote of the likely win-or-else scenario that would face the Ramblers in St. Louis. I even quoted several pollsters on why they were overlooking the state of Illinois’ best team.

It didn’t go over particularly well with Ramblers fans.

“Thanks for writing about Loyola … I guess,” offered @aaron_hunter on Twitter.

“I hope you want Loyola in the tournament,” wrote @chrislentino. “Everyone is welcome on this bandwagon, but your article does the Ramblers a disservice.”

Of course, it matters not to the NCAA selection committee what I want. So let’s spend a minute on the subject of that bandwagon instead. Given the sorry state of Northwestern’s and Illinois’ seasons, the ongoing irrelevance of DePaul, all the injuries at Notre Dame and all the other bad college basketball happening in our midst, one would think Loyola’s banner season would rev basketball fans’ engines.

Maybe not so much, according to a Thursday “Your Turn” poll.

"Your Turn" poll No. 1: Where are you on the Loyola basketball bandwagon? cc: @suntimes — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) March 1, 2018

“Yeah, I guess I’ll climb aboard,” wrote @ATresh. “No reason not to.”

What a guy. Maybe for others, it’s just more of a “not yet.”

Meanwhile, for those Ramblers fans who’ve been on board all season, it’s crunch time. Not to mention fingernail-biting time.

“I’ve been on the bandwagon since it was a moped and became rabid in 1996-97,” wrote @BigJoeRambler. “We’re long overdue.”

“I think getting to the title game Sunday gives them a shot,” wrote @dannyschwab1977, “but it would be a nervous week. And, with their this year, the NIT would not be a nice consolation prize.”

Danny and all other maroon-and-gold-minded types might as well accept it: It’s three more dominoes or — New York in late March isn’t so bad — the aforementioned consolation prize.

The last word goes to Custer: “I think we’re an NCAA Tournament team. I wish that everybody thought we could get an at-large bid, but, I mean, from the beginning we thought we were going to have to win the conference tournament either way.”

Tanks for your input

Did you just blink? Because if you did, you missed another loss by the Bulls. Perhaps even two of them.

It’s not like the young, overmatched fivesomes the Bulls are running out onto the court these days aren’t trying to win. It’s just that they — how to put this delicately? — can’t. Think of Kyle Long, Cody Whitehair, Bobby Massie and Charles Leno trying to win a 4×100-meter relay. Or Joe Maddon and Rick Renteria joining forces in a WWE tag-team match. The expression “dead men walking” comes to mind.

Anyway: The Bulls are tanking, whether team management admits it or not. And here’s how you feel about it:

"Your Turn" poll No. 2: No Bull — what's your position on "tanking"? cc: @suntimes — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) March 1, 2018

“I’m all for tanking,” wrote #ChicagoBeerSnob. “I hate any team sitting in limbo. Talent wins it all, and that’s all that matters.”

“All for it,” wrote @LovestoPuck. “The system is set up to reward ultimate success or ultimate failure. Scrapping and clawing your way to mediocrity is the dumbest way to manage a team imaginable. Nobody will remember a team that never won, on the basis of its integrity.”

And the line of the week, from @DougLambert13: “I would tell them to play up to their potential, but they already are.”

