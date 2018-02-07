Loyola rolls along with 72-57 win over Drake

Colleges 02/07/2018, 09:07pm
Associated Press

Cameron Krutwig scored 17 points, Clayton Custer added 14 and Loyola pulled away from Drake 72-57 on Wednesday night at Gentile Arena.

The pair combined for 22 points in the second half when the Ramblers), who led 32-28 at the break, made 4 of 9 3-pointers, shot 57 percent (17 of 40) from the field and had 12 of their 21 assists with just one turnover.

The win gave Loyola its second 20-win season in four years but it is the first time the Ramblers hit 20 wins before a conference tournament since 2007, the last year they won 10 league games (in the Horizon League). Loyola reached double figures in conference wins for just the fifth time in school history.

Nick McGlynn and Reed Timmer both had 16 points for the Bulldogs (13-13, 7-6).

SOUTH BEND, IN - DECEMBER 13: Head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola (Il) Ramblers is seen during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion on December 13, 2015 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Loyola-Chicago 81-61. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 587708687

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

Bears’ approach to hiring Matt Nagy stands out after Josh McDaniels fiasco – Chicago Sun-Times
It’s time for the Cubs to break the free-agent impasse and sign a pitcher – Chicago Sun-Times
Bulls’ front office remains active in talks with trade deadline nearing – Chicago Sun-Times
Insults from Pritzker say more about him than the African-Americans he dissed