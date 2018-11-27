Loyola says loss to No. 5 Nevada is a lesson: ‘This is where we want to go’

Loyola of Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) drives to the basket against Nevada forward Cody Martin (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

Loyola coach Porter Moser stopped several players on Tuesday as they approached the bench toward the end of the Ramblers’s 79-65 loss to No. 5 Nevada at Gentile Arena.

“This is where we want to go,” Moser told his players. “This is what we want to do.”

Just eight months after the Ramblers ended the Wolf Pack’s season by defeating them in the Sweet 16, Nevada got it’s redemption over Loyola (4-3).

Despite the loss, Moser wasn’t disappointed by his team’s performance.

“As we are building and getting better throughout the year, this is where we want to get to,” Moser said. “You can only get better. We have to get better than this.”

But there are a lot of areas the Ramblers need to improve on if they want to make it the NCAA Tournament again.

Loyola came out flat in the first half — which has been a reoccurring issue this season — shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range. But the Ramblers managed to rally in the second half and outscore the Wolf Pack 37-35.

One unexpected bright spot for Loyola came from freshman Cooper Kaifes, who scored 11 points.

“Cooper Kaifes was absolutely not afraid of the moment, not afraid of the stage,” Moser said. “Cooper stepped up.”

Now it’s a matter of getting other young players to step up, Moser said.

It’s clear the Ramblers are relying heavily in guard Marques Townes, who scored a team-high 24 points, and guard Clayton Custer, who is shooting 46.2 percent from the field this season.

“We’ve got to get seven or eight guys where if you’re playing 10 minutes, you’re playing 10 valuable moments,” Moser said. “I’m playing Marques and Clay too much — flat out. We need to get some of these guys more minutes.”

Moser named guards Bruno Skokna, Lucas Williamson, Aher Uguak and Isaiah Bujdoso as players he wanted to see develop throughout this season and take some of the load off of Townes and Custer, who both played 37 minutes against Nevada.

While some might dwell on three early season losses, Moser is looking at each one as an opportunity to learn.

“We’ve got to shore up our mistakes defensively,” Moser said. “We have to develop our depth. We had some moments where we competed. … We had our moments and you build on those an you really get obsessed with correcting and getting better.”

“Obsessed” is a word Moser uses frequently. That’s because he wants his team to become totally consumed by the process.

Ask any one of Loyola’s players, and they’ll say they’re not thinking about March and the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers still have two tough matchups on the road (No. 24 Maryland and St. Joseph) before they open conference-play on Jan. 2 against Indiana State.

“We knew we could play with anybody,” Townes said. “We just have to stay aggressive. We have to make two halves and come out.

“We try not to [think of last season’s Final Four run]. … Last year was last year right now we have to focus what we have to do to win the next game.”