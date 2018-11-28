Loyola surprises Sister Jean with Final Four ring

It was business as usual for Loyola’s beloved basketball chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt for Tuesday’s game against No. 5 Nevada.

Before the Sweet 16 rematch, she crafted and said a special prayer for both teams, ending it in typical fashion by enthusiastically saying: “Amen, God Bless, and Go Ramblers!”

But little did Sister Jean know she was in for a big surprise.

In front of a sold-out crowd at Gentile Arena, Loyola athletic director Steve Watson and Hall of Famer Jerry Harkness, who helped the Ramblers win the 1963 national championship title, presented Sister Jean, who turned 99 in August, her Final Four ring at center court. The crowd erupted and gave Sister Jean a standing ovation as she smiled and waived while sitting in her wheelchair.

Sister Jean happily showed off her Final Four ring.

After she received the ring, Sister Jean joked that the ring felt as if it added five pounds to her weight, according to the Associated Press. She also wasn’t shy about showing off her new bling.

Unfortunately for Sister Jean, the Ramblers didn’t walk away with a “big W” like she prayed for. Nevada beat Loyola 79-65.