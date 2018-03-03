Loyola tops Bradley 62-54, now one victory shy of a bid to the NCAA Tournament

ST. LOUIS — Forty minutes. That’s what’s left for Loyola to fight through.

One more victory. It would be the Ramblers’ 10th in a row and send them to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 33 years.

If the Missouri Valley Conference is going to be a one-bid league, then that bid might as well go to what clearly is the league’s — and the state of Illinois’ — best team. Loyola wasn’t perfect in Saturday’s 62-54 victory over Bradley in the semifinals of the MVC tourney, but it was rock solid, especially in those moments that mattered most.

Bradley was the last team to beat Loyola, back on January 31 in Peoria. But this time was the Ramblers at their most impressive — moving the ball with precision, locking down on defense and, above all, making one good decision after another. It’s not only seventh-year coach Porter Moser’s best team. It’s his own prime as a coach. The Ramblers’ play is a testament to that.

Clayton Custer and the Ramblers soared above Bradley and into the MVC title game. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Clayton Custer and Marques Townes led the Ramblers with 12 points apiece. Loyola took a 12-point lead into the half on the strength of 10-assist, two-turnover excellence over the first 20 minutes.

Regular-season champion Loyola (27-5) will face No. 2 seed Southern Illinois or No. 3 seed Illinois State in Sunday’s title game, guaranteeing the state will have a representative in the Big Dance.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com