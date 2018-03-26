Wrigleyville bar will host ‘charity kegger’ for Loyola’s Final Four game

If you’re going to be watching Loyola and drinking cheap beer this weekend anyway, why not do so while raising money for a good cause? Over at Nisei Lounge (3439 N Sheffield Avenue) they’re hosting a “Loyola Hoops Charity Kegger” from 4-9 p.m. CT Saturday where fans can imbibe various beverages and root for the Ramblers while giving some money to charity.

According to Nisei Lounge’s Facebook page, the bar will serve Miller Lite and Coors Lite domestic drafts with 50 percent of the sales going to Sisters of Charity & the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Catholic organization that Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt is involved in.

“We love us local sports and nuns so this will be big fun. Not planning on doing table reservations so get here early if you want seats,” the announcement says.

Loyola takes on Michigan in the Final Four at 5:09 p.m. CT Saturday in San Antonio. The winner will advance to face either Villanova or Kansas in the national championship game.