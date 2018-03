Loyola’s basketball team to return for campus rally Sunday ahead of Final Four

Loyola's Ben Richardson cuts down the net after his team defeated Kansas State on Saturday to earn a trip to the Final Four. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

They will be returning to a hero’s welcome today.

The Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to their North Side campus around 2:15 p.m. Sunday for a rally in the Gentile Arena.

The team was in Atlanta Saturday where they secured a trip to the Final Four with a win over Kansas State.