Loyola’s Porter Moser offered St. John’s men’s basketball job

Loyola men’s basketball coach Porter Moser, who led Loyola to 20-win seasons in three of the last five years and reached the Final Four last season, has been offered the vacant head-coaching position at St. John’s, according to the New York Post.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was the top choice to replace Chris Mullin but turned down the offer. St. John’s then began talks with Iona coach Tim Cluess and Moser.

Cluess’ buyout, believed to be in the $2 to $3 million range, was seen as an obstacle, according to sources. Late last week, Cluess, who played at St. John’s from 1979-81 before transferring to Hofstra, reportedly was the favorite for the job.