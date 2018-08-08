Lucas Giolito roughed up early, Yankees complete sweep of White Sox

Just when Lucas Giolito was starting to come around, it was back to his elusive quest for consistency.

The 6-6 right-hander, who entered the White Sox’ 7-3 loss with a 3.19 ERA over his previous five starts, was strafed for six Yankees runs in the second inning Wednesday night, a heap of damage too formidable to overcome against All-Star righty Luis Severino and New York’s stout bullpen.

Staked to a 2-0 lead, Giolito (7-9, 6.23) opened the second with his second walk and it was downhill from there. Three consecutive singles, a 1-2 curveball that hit Brett Gardner on the toe and a grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton followed and it was 6-2 Yankees.

It was Stanton’s 27th homer of the season, an opposite field poke inside the right field pole.

Giancarlo Stanton watches his grand slam against the White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Giolito fared better the next time through the order, retiring eight of nine in one stretch before Aaron Hicks hit an elevated curve over the right field fence in the fifth inning for his 19th homer. Giolito’s stuff was good – he struck out seven in five innings – but he walked three, hit Gardner and needed 103 pitches (63 strikes) to get through five innings of seven-hit ball.

Tim Anderson hit his 15th homer, an opposite field shot, against Severino in the fifth to make it 7-3. Nicky Delmonico led off the seventh with a double against Severino but was thrown out on the fundamentally-unsound attempt to advance to third on a grounder to short with no outs.

Severino (15-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight.

The result completed a three-game sweep for the Yankees.

Abreu in select company

Jose Abreu’s tying home run in the 10th inning Tuesday made him the 18th player in major league history to hit 20 or more homers in each of his first five seasons and the first in Sox history.

Pete Incaviglia (1986-90), Eddie Murray (1977-81), Tony Conigliaro (1964-69), Ted Williams (1939-42, 1946) and Joe DiMaggio (1936-40) are the only players to accomplish the feat exclusively in the American League.

Abreu’s name continues to surface all over Sox record material. With 33 doubles – he lined one into the gap against Luis Severino to drive in a run in the first inning — Abreu and Magglio Ordóñez (1999-2003) are the only Sox to hit 30-plus doubles in five straight years. He and Matt Carpenter of the Cardinals are the only players with 30 or more doubles in each of the last five seasons.

Ranking 10th with 143, Abreu is also inching up the Sox all-time home run board. At his usual home run pace, Abreu would pass Carlos Lee (152), Bill Melton (154), Jermaine Dye (164) and Robin Ventura (171) by the end of next season, the final year of his contract.

The Sox top five home run hitters: Frank Thomas, 448; Paul Konerko, 432; Harold Baines, 221; Carlton Fisk, 214; Magglio Ordonez, 187.

Abreu was 2-for-3 Wednesday and is hitting .381 with seven homers, six doubles and 15 RBI over his last 15 games.

This and that

Second base umpire Bruce Dreckman walked off the field with Yankees training staff and, in the visitors dugout, removed a large moth from his ear.

*The Sox will honor Jim Thome on his induction into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony before their game against the Indians Saturday. Mark Buehrle will be among the special guests.

*Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf presented Nevest Coleman, the wrongly imprisoned groundskeeper who’s back on the Sox work force, with a World Series ring.

