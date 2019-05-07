Lucas Giolito stifles Indians in 2-0 White Sox victory

CLEVELAND — Lucas Giolito is not the cover boy of the White Sox rebuild, but he’d have a month on the team rebuild calendar if there were such a thing, and not just because he’s tall and good looking.

Giolito represents so much of what the Sox are trying to do and where they are. A No. 16 overall draft pick of the Nationals in 2012 and the top-rated prospect in their organization in 2015, the 6-6 right-hander was front and center — flanked by Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning – in one of the big Sox trades for prospects in December, 2016.

Giolioto was not good when the Sox turned him loose for 32 starts last season, pitching to a 6.13 ERA and 4.67 walks per nine innings, both major league worsts, but they handed him a rotation spot this season, anyway. He had shown enough flashes of good, and in the Sox’ 2-0 win over the Indians Tuesday he showed flashes of great for the second time in six starts, pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball.

Relying on an almost exclusive fastball-changeup mix, Giolito (3-1) struck out eight and walked three, throwing 70 of his 105 pitches for strikes. He threw 67 fastballs, touching 95 mph and spotting his heater up and down and on both sides of the strike zone; and 34 changeups. The performance rivaled his first start, when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Royals on March 31.

White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Giolito’s first and his last starts were his only quality starts, although he was breezing against the Royals when he strained a hamstring in the third inning April 17. He will take a 4.06 ERA into his next start against the Blue Jays Sunday.

“As long as he continues to execute, he’s got the ability to throw his fastball consistently,” manager Rick Renteria said. “If he can do that, obviously use his secondary pitches effectively, he’s shown you some maturity. For me quite honestly, I’m just looking for him to continue to gain the experience with the outings he has, continue to truly trust himself. He’s a young man but he’s grown up.”

Yoan Moncada collected his 25th RBI with a single against Indians righty Jefry Rodriguez (0-2), scoring Yolmer Sanchez (double) in the third, and James McCann stayed hot with his second hit, an RBI single scoring Jose Abreu (double) in the sixth.

In relief of Giolito, lefty Jace Fry allowed a single, double and walk to load the bases in the eighth, but closer Alex Colome entered with two outs and struck out Carlos Santana looking on full count.

Colome pitched a perfect ninth to finish off his seventh save in seven opportunities.

Renteria was ejected during Santana’s at-bat for arguing with third base umpire Marty Foster, who had ruled Santana held up on a check swing. It was the third ejection of the season and 22nd of Renteria’s career.

The Sox were going for their second win in the second game of a four-game series against the Indians (18-16), who have scored one run in their last three games.