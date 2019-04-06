Lucas Giolito struggles, White Sox lose to Mariners

The White Sox were hoping Lucas Giolito’s first start of the season would carry over to his second. On March 31 against Kansas City, Giolito carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and had what might’ve been the best start of his White Sox career.

Unfortunately for the Sox, Giolito couldn’t replicate that performance.

Giolito allowed five runs and six hits while walking four in the Mariners’ 9-2 win Saturday over the Sox. One start after working 6 2/3 innings and giving up two runs, Giolito threw 89 pitches (53 strikes) and went only 4 1/3 innings and suffered a setback from his outing in Kansas City.

Perhaps the only parallel between the two outings was a walk to start the game. But unlike the walk to Whit Merrifield that was followed up by retiring the next 19 Royals, Giolito struggled against the Mariners.

Lucas Giolito throws during the second inning of Saturday's game. | Getty Images

Before the game, manager Rick Renteria said Giolito’s delivery had been repeating cleanly and that his velocity and secondary pitches had been doing very well.

“On top of that, I think that the year of experience and his mindset is really really in a good place,” Renteria said. “We’re hoping that’s the beginning and it’s trending in an upward line for him as we continue to move forward.”

Things didn’t trend upward for Giolito on Saturday, though he and the Sox got a little help in the first. After leading off with a walk, Mallex Smith looked headed to third after Domingo Santana’s line drive landed in right. But Smith appeared to be fooled by Yolmer Sanchez and started back to first after crossing second. When he progressed toward third again, he missed second base and was called out.

Seattle didn’t make any baserunning mistakes in the third and took a 1-0 lead on Ryan Haniger’s two-out double to left, bringing in Smith.

Things got worse for Giolito and the Sox in the fourth. Jay Bruce led off with a 415-foot homer, and after a walk and single, Ryon Healy’s two-run double gave the Mariners a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Jose Abreu hit his third homer of the year, cutting the Seattle lead to 4-1. But that lead grew in the fifth when Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer off the Sox’ Jose Ruiz. Seattle made it 8-1 in the sixth on a Santana single against Nate Jones.

Bruce homered again in the ninth off Manny Banuelos for his 26th multi-homer game.

Mike Leake went 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs and nine hits.

Eloy Jimenez had the first three-hit day of his career, going 3 for 4 with three singles. Tim Anderson homered in the seventh and had three hits.