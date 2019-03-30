Lucas Giolito thankful for more opportunities from White Sox

Lucas Giolito watches as Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., left, rounds the bases after his home run in the first inning of a spring training baseball game March 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lucas Giolito knows he’s been given a longer leash than other pitchers would after pitching to a 6.13 ERA with a major-league worst 4.67 walks per nine innings last season, and following that up with another spring stat line full of hits and walks.

A former Nationals No. 16 overall draft pick and a key piece in the Adam Eaton trade that also netted Saturday starter Reynaldo and highly rated prospect Dane Dunning, Giolito is going to get the benefit of the doubt and allowance to prove he can be part of the Sox future.

“Yeah,” Giolito said. “Getting the opportunities I’ve gotten has been huge for me. The organization, coaching staff, teammates sticking with me when I was putting up not great numbers, having some starts when I’m not giving the team a chance to win at all, just having the clubhouse behind me, all these people behind me in my corner wanting to see me successful, it just helps.’’Giolito’s ERA was the third-highest in Sox history among qualifying pitchers behind Jaime Navarro (6.36 in 1998 and Pat Caraway (6.22 in 1931). As manager Rick Renteria said, the leash does not extend forever.

It’s time to turn a corner.

“At some point, you’ve got to transition from all that into more a performance-based, outcome-based year,” he said.

Giolito, first in wins with 10 and second on the Sox with 173 1/3 innings last season, will face the Royals in the third game of the season opening series Sunday. He’s 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA over six career starts against them, which is why he was slotted ahead of Ivan Nova in the rotation. Nova will face the Indians in Cleveland Monday.

Engel takes role in stride

Adam Engel, who played in 128 games in center field last season, doesn’t know how much he’ll be playing with Leury Garcia, who started the first two games, appearing to be Renteria’s first choice in center.

“I’m not sure,” Engel said. “Just trying to stay ready. When it’s my time to get on the field I’ll be ready.’’

With a hitting line of .235/.279/.336 last season, Engel’s best asset is defense. But he can use what he knows from hitting to be a good teammate when he’s on the bench, he said. He shared with rookie Eloy Jimenez what he knows about Brad Keller and Jakob Junis, the Royals’ first two starters.’’

“On days when you’re not in the lineup you look for other ways to contribute,’’ Engel said.

History class

Giolito, Dylan Covey and Eloy Jimenez visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City on the off day Friday.“Very fascinating to me because the Negro Leagues doesn’t get enough credit for what it did as a whole for the Civil Rights movement, not just in baseball and sports but across everything having to do with American culture,” Giolito said. “I see myself pretty much going back every year when we come to Kansas City and just taking it in.”