Luis Robert homer in ninth lifts White Sox past Rangers

White Sox 8, Rangers 5

A bomb for Lu Bob

Center field prospect Luis Robert entered in the sixth inning and tripled off the right-center field wall, and then, with the Sox down to their last strike, homered over the foul pole in left for a three-run homer to put them in front. The Sox are 2-5-1 in Cactus League play.

Robert, who has six RBI, two triples and a homer this spring, has paid special attention to hitting breaking balls this spring. He connected on a slider from Tim Dillard.

“Yes of course it feels great,” he said. “When you hit a homer to help the team win, it is good. I did it last year with the grand slam against the Reds. It was a special feeling. I enjoy it.”

Prospect watch II



Eloy Jimenez roped a double past Cabrera at third, flied to the warning track in center for the second time this spring and struck out for the fifth time in four games. Nick Madrigal (1-for-3) singled sharply to left and bobbled a double-play grounder for an error. Steele Walker had a pinch ground rule double ahead of Robert’s homer. The Sox have six triples this spring: Robert (2), Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Leury Garcia, Charlie Tilson.

Nova gets down and dirty

Featuring a new changeup grip and inducing six ground-ball outs from the nine batters he faced, White Sox veteran right-hander Ivan Nova could not have been more pleased with his first outing.

“How many? Good,” Nova said of the ground-ball count. “Unbelievable. You want to work down in the zone. You don’t want to give up homers.”

Acquired in a trade with the Pirates in the offseason, the 6-5 Nova allowed one baserunner and one run over 2 2/3 innings. He did not walk a batter, not unusual for one who averaged 1.96 walks per nine innings in 2018.

“It’s good to have that feel,” Nova said. “It’s good to get ground balls right from the get-go.”

That’s better

Nate Jones bounced back from a rough first outing and two sharp singles to open his second one by striking out Asdrubal Cabrera, Matt Davidson and Willie Calhoun in succession.

On deck

Rockies at Sox, Glendale, 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Antonio Senzatela vs. Carlos Rodon, whitesox.com