Luis Robert, Konnor Pilkington named top White Sox prospects for April
Class AA Birmingham outfielder Luis Robert was named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for April, and Class A Kannapolis left-hander Konnor Pilkington has been named Pitcher of the Month, as voted by a panel of Chicago-area media members.
Robert, 21, slashed .453/.512/.920 with eight homers, three triples, five doubles, 24 RBI and 21 runs scored over 19 games in April with Class A Winston-Salem. He was promoted to AA Birmingham Tuesday.
Robert is the No. 37 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline.
Pilkington, 21, went 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings for low A Kannapolis. He ranks fourth in the South Atlantic League in strikeouts (34) and opponents average (.137).
Pilkington is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 20 prospect in the Sox organization.