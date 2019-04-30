Luis Robert, Zack Burdi receive White Sox minor league promotions

The Carolina League could hold Luis Robert no longer. The White Sox’ Cuban center field prospect who destroyed pitching at advanced Class A Winston-Salem this month was promoted to AA Birmingham Tuesday, along with 2016 first-round draft pick right-hander Zack Burdi.

In 19 games for the Dash, Robert slashed .453/.512/.920, hit eight homers, three triples and five doubles and drove in 24 runs. He also stole eight bases in 10 attempts.

Burdi, who appeared in 29 games at AAA Charlotte in 2017 before having Tommy John surgery, appeared in three games at Class A Kannapolis, allowing three runs over three innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Robert’s spot on the Winston-Salem roster will be filled by left-handed hitting outfielder Steele Walker, a second-round draft choice in 2018 who was slashing .365/.427/.581 with no homers, three triples and 10 doubles in 20 games at Kannapolis.