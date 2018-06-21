Mavericks trade for rights to Luka Doncic: report

Luka Doncic was one of the top talents in the draft. | Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo

The Mavericks have agreed to acquire the rights to Slovenia guard Luka Doncic, who the Hawks selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, according to ESPN.

The Mavericks will send the rights to expected No. 5 overall pick Trae Young and a future first-round pick to the Hawks.

Doncic had been in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick, but the Suns ultimately opted for Arizona big man Deandre Ayton to open the night. The Kings also passed on Doncic by taking Duke forward Marvin Bagley III with the No. 2 overall pick.

Doncic, one of the most well-regarded talents to come out of Europe in recent memory, is coming off a stellar season overseas. He won Euroleague MVP and Euroleague Final Four MVP as a 19-year-old and showed he could not only play alongside older players, but thrive against them.

During the 2017-18 season, Doncic averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He shot 45.6 percent from the floor.

More to come…