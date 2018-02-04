Lyons Township alum Jake Elliott: Super Bowl kicks, Eagles win ‘surreal’

MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Elliott knew his kick was good the minute he stepped, swung and hit what would be the biggest field goal of his life, a 46-yarder that put the Eagles up eight with 1:05 to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

He had to double check the clock when it expired, too, to make sure that his dream was coming true. Drafted by the Bengals last year and then cut on the eve of the season, the Lyons Township High School product that signed with the Eagles in September helped win the Super Bowl, 41-33.

“It’s surreal,” he said after the game. “I double-checked about three times to make sure it said zero, because I was about to run out on the field. It was unbelievable.”

Elliott scored the first points of the game against the Patriots — a 25-yard kick— as well as a 42-yarder about a minute into the fourth quarter.

His first-quarter extra point miss, though, put the Eagles in trouble. They tried to make up for it by going for two after their next touchdown, and failed.

“I just erased it as fast as I could,” he said of the miss. “Just don’t think about it. And then I gotta ready and hit a kickoff after that. That’s my next thought …

“You have your ups and downs in that game. But I’m just so grateful we came out on top.”

Elliott’s crazy journey had an appropriate ending. A tennis player as a kid, he didn’t kick until his junior year of high school. He received his only Div. I-A full scholarship offer — to Memphis — only after his senior year at Lyons.

“This just makes it that more unreal, that more not-believable,” he said. “I’m at a loss for words, honestly. Just a great end to a great season.”