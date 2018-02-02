Lyons Township’s Jake Elliott unlikely journey from tennis to the Super Bowl

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Jake Elliott’s senior season at Lyons Township High School had ended — and maybe his two-year foray into football had, too.

It was December 2012, and the kicker still didn’t have an offer to play college football. He could always go back to tennis, he figured — Illinois State wanted him to play the sport he shined in as a kid, and bigger schools might follow suit — but he’d probably still have to pay for college.

“I went around to a bunch of different football recruiting camps, and realized that was the best shot to get a free education,” he said. “Tennis doesn’t offer a lot of full scholarships.

The summer before his senior year, though, his camp stints drew little interest.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is a rookie. (AP)

“Nothing,” he said.

He decided to try one more time, driving to Wisconsin Dells for a Kohl’s showcase camp the December after his senior season. He roomed at a water park.

The next day, his phone rang. Memphis became the first — and only — Div. I-A school to offer him a full ride. His next-best deal was a partial scholarship to North Dakota. There was no No. 3.

“It feels like forever ago,” he said, “but it’s not that far back.”

Sunday, Elliott, a rookie, will kick for the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

His path there is as unusual as any player in the Eagles-Patriots game. As a high school freshman, he was chosen at random to attempt a field goal during a Lyons pep rally. Coaches liked his form and athleticism, and tried to get him to play football. Two years later, in August 2011, they finally convinced him.

His talent was soon evident.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski first met Elliott four years ago, when the latter had finished his freshman year in college. A Memphis alum, Gostkowski spent the month before training camp working out at his alma mater.

“From the moment I saw him kick, I was like, ‘This guy’s gonna be really good,’” Gostkowski said. “I’ve seen other kickers that have played in college, but they didn’t stand out like Jake did.

“His leg strength, and just his poise and his confidence, it’s not something you can really teach.”

He set American Athletic Conference records with 445 points and 81 field goals, and was drafted in the fifth round by the Bengals. The team cut him Sept. 3, though.

The poise comes from tennis, where Elliott, despite his size, grew up trying to overpower opponents.

“Really the whole mental aspect of the game,” he said. “You really have to be mentally strong to come through in big situations.”

Here’s one: Elliott made a 61-yard kick at the gun to beat the Giants, 27-24, in Week 3. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had promised Elliott, signed two weeks earlier, his $32,000 game check if he made it.

It went through the uprights.

“It’s been a crazy journey the last year,” Elliott said.

Nothing will top Sunday, though.

“It’ll be more of a reflection period after this game, and I’ll have a chance to really look back on it,” Elliott said. “Obviously, I appreciate the ride I’ve been on.”