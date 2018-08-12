‘Madden 19’ review: It’s still ‘in the game’ and so is rookie QB Lamar Jackson

The NFL video gaming world has been quiet for far too long.

The days of Tecmo Super Bowl Lawrence Taylor making extra points all but obsolete, 2004 Michael Vick making defense impossible to play, and then of course there was Bo.

Tecmo Bowl Bo Jackson undoubtedly captures top spot of greatest video game NFL athlete of all time.

Even if you called the right play on defense, Bo knows.

Maybe that’s why there is a certain buzz around “Madden NFL 19” – released on Friday – because now there’s a new unstoppable candidate in the making.

Baltimore back-up quarterback Lamar Jackson is only a 79 overall, but examine him further and you’ll see why game owners are jumping into franchise mode and sending the farm to acquire him.

The fine folks at Madden gave Jackson 94 speed, 95 acceleration and 95 agility. Sure, his throwing accuracy and throwing power need a lot of work, but that’s the beauty of the new-look franchise mode. Flaws in a player can be fixed through a new streamlined progression.

The days of running through practices and games to build up experience points to sprinkle around on each player are dead. Now it’s about putting a single point into a trait and letting that player randomly improve.

It’s actually more realistic and strategic, especially if you want the chemistry of the team to stay in sync.

But even spaghetti-armed Jackson fresh out of the box is a problem to defend.

Just jump into on-line play and see how many gamers are suddenly using the Baltimore Ravens as their weapon of choice.

It’s one play after another of a five-receiver set, all running verticals, and little video-game Jackson surveying which side of the field he’s going to take off to.

The counter?

You better have a speedy middle linebacker like Ryan Shazier spying, and even then it’s tough to get a good angle on Jackson.

The other positive in the franchise mode is once again applauded, as the trading A.I. continues to be improved. The days of treating the rest of the computer-owned league like Bulls GM Gar Forman and stealing players left and right are over.

You want evidence of that?

Try trading for Jackson.

I was able to acquire Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky – rated a 74 overall – to ride the bench behind Big Ben for rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick. I offered Roethlisberger, Shazier – he’s healthy in the Madden 19 world – and a first-round pick for Jackson and got a no.

As a matter of fact, every combination of an offer for Jackson was a no.

It’s like the Ravens know what they have and aren’t about to share it.

The other popular game mode is Ultimate Team, and the changes made there also deserve applause. Out are the days of contracts to keep players on your roster, instead replaced with training points to make the existing players on the roster improve.

Finally, there’s the game play itself.

The game is just clean.

Sure, there are the glitch-moments where an airborne player may look like a he was shot rather than tackled, but the eye test on Madden is at an all-time high as far as player movement and collisions.

Look, no one is here to tell you how to spend $60 bucks. The Madden franchise is an all-or-nothing purchase these days.

You either love the game or you’re over it.

The game changes might be subtle to some, but they only improve the game in the end.

Give it a solid B+ for the latest edition and make that decision for yourself.

Either way, Lamar Jackson will be waiting. Go ahead, try and catch him.