Maddon keeps Schwarber’s bat in lineup by moving Cubs catcher to left

Rookie catcher Kyle Schwarber’s first career start in left field Wednesday is a sign of things to come, manager Joe Maddon said – and possibly a glimpse into his big-league future.

With his lineup sagging and pitcher Jon Lester paired with personal catcher David Ross Wednesday, Maddon shook up his defensive lineup to get his preferred bats matched against Rockies right-hander Eddie Butler (while getting Starlin Castro and Jorge Soler a day off).

Schwarber singled, walked twice and handled a routine chance in the field without issue.

“It’s an interesting thing to be able to do,” Maddon said. “If he’s able to do this, if he starts [a game] as a catcher, he could end up an outfielder and keep his bat in the game all nine innings. It all ties in now and in the future. So let’s see how it plays.”

Schwarber has worked with outfield coach Davey Martinez on days he wasn’t catching since being recalled July 17.

Until playing an inning in left on Sunday, Schwarber hadn’t played any outfield since 36 games in left in the minors last year.

Maddon said even if left field becomes a comfortable alternative for Schwarber, he won’t overuse last year’s No. 4 overall draft pick because he wants to keep his bat frisky late into the season.

“This is just another option. It’s really interesting,” Maddon said. “If we could do this and feel comfortable about it moving forward, it opens up a lot of different things to us and to him.”

It obviously comes into play looking toward next season as the Cubs try to find regular role for the still-raw catcher.

“He’s actually gotten a lot better, just receiving, strikes on edges,” Maddon said. “And this might sound crazy, but his stance has gotten a lot more supple and relaxed and not so rigid.

“As you move it forward, he’s probably going to show you some things receiving wise that might be a little funky at times – just to be able to receive on a daily basis good movement, good breaking balls, to be able to hold it well. That’s the thing as he moves forward is going to have to get better.”

Schwarber, who hasn’t been assigned to the top two pitchers on the staff (Lester or Jake Arrieta), has thrown out 1 of 6 base stealers, and his pitchers have a 6.09 ERA with him behind the plate.

Despite ongoing skepticism within the game about Schwarber’s long-term defensive projections behind the plate, Maddon said it’s not unrealistic to think he could be ready for a regular catching role by next spring.

“By next season at some point, you’d like to believe by the middle of next year, he’s going to be pretty comfortable doing all that stuff,” Maddon said. “Definitely by the end of the year he should be somewhat accomplished behind the plate, because he has ability, plus his work ethic is ridiculously good.”