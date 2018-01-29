Magic Johnson calls on Michigan State to fire anyone who covered for Nassar

Magic Johnson is holding his alma mater accountable.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and Michigan State alumnus said Monday that Michigan State should fire anyone who knew about the sexual abuse committed against girls and women by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Johnson sent out a flood of tweets Monday morning writing that he wants to see change within the university, which in return will help the community heal.

“If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired,” Johnson wrote.

“The roles of the new President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty, campus police and students will be to work together to create new policies and procedures to ensure this never happens again,” he wrote in another tweet.

Johnson also said he offers his support to the victims.

Amid the fallout of Nassar’s sentencing last week, Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon resigned. Athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement Friday.

But it appears Michigan State’s lack of responsibility in reporting gender violence incidents extends far beyond Nassar’s case. ESPN reported “a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of such allegations” by school officials when handling allegations of violence against women involving the basketball and football programs.