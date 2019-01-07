Make Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal attempt and you can get beer for a year

Cody Parkey of the Chicago Bears reacts after missing a field goal attempt in the final moments of their 15 to 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Think you would’ve made the Bears’ game-winning field goal? Well, now’s your chance to prove it.

Bears fans were quick to criticize kicker Cody Parkey on Sunday after he missed a 43-yard field goal attempt in the Bears’ 16-15 loss to the Eagles. Some have gone so far as to declare they would’ve made the kick — which by the way was actually tipped by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Goose Island Brewing Co. believes that’s untrue and is willing to put a year of free beer on the line to prove outspoken Bears fans wrong.

“A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL,” Goose Island tweeted Monday. “You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL.”

And with that, the Chicago brewing company announced it’s going to hold a promotion this weekend, which was inspired by Parkey’s infamous miss.

Goose Island plans to set up field goal posts outside their taproom, 1800 W. Fulton St. Patrons can take their shot at kicking a 43-yard field goal during normal brewery hours (Saturday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.).

If you manage to make it, you’ll win free beer for a year.

“All you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong,” Goose Island tweeted.

More information is expected to come soon.