Make no mistake where the Bulls leadership falls – paging Mr. Zach LaVine

Lauri Markkanen is admittedly a reluctant leader at times, picking his spots to be vocal or push teammates.

Saturday night in the blowout loss to Utah was one of those moments where the second-year Bulls player felt he needed to step up in that department.

According to coach Jim Boylen, the most vocal Markkanen has ever been in a game.

“I felt like it’s something I’m trying to focus on, and obviously we were short a few guys, so I felt like I needed to step up and allow myself to do that,’’ Markkanen said.

Easy to do with the likes of Zach LaVine and Otto Porter sidelined with bumps and bruises.

“It was good to see that from him,’’ Boylen said of Markkanen.

For now.

But come this summer, it’s pretty obvious where the leadership responsibility falls, and LaVine has not been shy about that.

The past two Julys, it’s been LaVine showing up to Summer League in Las Vegas to welcome the new Bulls players to the roster, as well as getting in a few practice sessions with his younger teammates. It was also LaVine who had several teammates come out to Los Angeles last summer to workout with him, including Kris Dunn, who joined LaVine in the gym for almost a week last offseason.

With Porter joining the roster just last month, and rookies Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison only getting in 44 games before being sidelined with injuries, there’s still more questions than answers with this core moving forward.

That’s why LaVine will once again be the point man for getting this group together as often as possible this summer, whether it’s out in Los Angeles or Seattle – training places for LaVine – or guys meeting in Chicago and getting some time together at the Advocate Center.

“If you’re friends on the court and off the court, that builds chemistry,’’ LaVine said. “I know everyone has their own summer plans and bases. I know I do as well. There’s always time to fit in some time to go and try to build some more chemistry with your teammates.’’

A no-brainer for LaVine, especially when he admittedly still isn’t 100 percent sure what the Bulls have exactly.

“It’s in the air,’’ LaVine said, when asked what exactly he knows about his team after this season. “I don’t think we’ve been consistent enough as a group. Each of us still have to prove who we are. I think you get a gist of what everyone brings to the table. We just have to be more consistent and be better as an overall group to move forward and not playing for the season to end. We want to be competing to play in meaningful games.’’

That starts with LaVine, who made strides by putting up All-Star-type numbers in averaging a career-best 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this past season, but knows he has more to add to his game.

“A little bit more in the mid-post area,’’ LaVine said of what’s on his summer improvement agenda.

And come July, it will be easy to find where LaVine will be. Vegas, baby, Vegas.

“[Former teammate] Kevin Garnett came out to summer league,’’ LaVine said of his rookie days with Minnesota. “[A player like that] doesn’t need to do that. I’m not saying I’m Kevin Garnett either. But I want to be that type of leader on a team who always supports your young guys. That’s your first NBA action. You want somebody in there supporting you. I just think it’s always good to go out there and see how they’re doing and get a feel for your game.’’