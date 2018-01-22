Man charged with punching horse, officer before Eagles game

A fan is taken into custody after violence erupted in Parking Lot M as Philadelphia Police and Pennsylvania State Troopers on horseback tried to disperse fans who were tailgating hours before the Philadelphia Eagles were scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. | Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say a man is accused of punching a police horse and an officer during an arrest before the Eagles’ 38-7 NFC championship victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Police say a mounted state police corporal was trying to disperse a crowd in a stadium parking lot Sunday when a man struck the horse twice in the shoulder, then hit the corporal in the face.

Police say 19-year-old Andrew Tornetta is being charged with assault and other offenses. He didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say a week earlier, a man was turned away from the Eagles playoff victory over the Atlanta Falcons because he was intoxicated and didn’t have a ticket. They say he punched a horse and was arrested.