Man sues MLB, Cubs after going blind from foul liner to eye at Wrigley

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant catches a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Daniel Murphy in foul territory during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A northwest suburban man who permanently lost sight in his left eye after he was hit by a line-drive foul ball in August at Wrigley Field is suing Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs, his attorneys said.

John “Jay” Loos, 60, was sitting in a “seat close to the field” at the Cubs’ Aug. 29 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a statement from Clifford Law Offices, the firm representing him.

Loos, of Schaumburg, was hit in the left eye by the foul ball and has since gone blind in the eye, the law firm says.

The complaint, filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court, represents one of the latest in a series of similar incidents at ballparks around the country.

On Sept. 20 — less than a month after Loos was hit in Chicago — a 105 mph foul ball struck a 2-year-old girl in the face at Yankee Stadium in New York. The toddler, who was sitting in her grandfather’s lap, suffered a broken nose and other facial fractures that caused her eyes to swell shut, her father told the New York Times.

A few days after the incident in New York, Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said on “The Bernstein and Goff Show” on 670 The Score that the team would extend the safety netting at Wrigley by at least 30 feet — up to the beginning of the dugouts — for the 2018 season.

And while other teams have announced similar plans to increase netting along the first and third base lines, the MLB hasn’t yet mandated extended nets despite similar incidents in previous years. The league only recommended in 2015 that nets reach the start of the dugouts, with 10 of 30 teams taking the advice.

The newest injuries, however, have convinced league executives to revisit the issue in the offseason, with critics suggesting mandatory nets to the end of dugouts.

In September, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the fan injuries were “extremely upsetting.”

“Over the past few seasons MLB has worked with our clubs to expand the amount of netting in our ballparks,” Manfred said in a statement. “In light of yesterday’s event, we will redouble our efforts on this important issue.”

Ald. Ed Burke (14th) has pushed both Chicago teams to add protective measures, even going as far as proposing an ordinance to force the Cubs and White Sox to add more netting.

“This has become a safety issue around the nation as more and more fans have become aware of the dangers associated with viewing major league baseball games,” Burke told the Sun-Times a few days after Kenney’s radio interview. Burke wants an ordinance in place by the next Chicago City Council meeting on Wednesday.

In New York, City Councilman Rafael Espinal introduced similar legislation in May that would make netting from the backstop to the foul poles mandatory in all New York ballparks with more than 5,000 seats.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) also joined the calls for increased safety as he urged Manfred to extend the netting at all 30 MLB parks.

“The solution is clear: extend the nets protecting the fans,” he said in a letter to the commissioner. “Ten teams have already taken this important step. But, it is not consistent throughout MLB stadiums. For the good of the sport and the safety of your fans: extend the nets.”