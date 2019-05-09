Manny Banuelos struggles again in rain-shortened White Sox loss

CLEVELAND — Give Manny Banuelos credit for having the chops to get back on a pitcher’s mound after the battering he took from the Boston Red Sox last weekend.

The 28-year-old left-hander who is being counted on to man a spot in the White Sox’ iffy starting rotation, wasn’t very good in a 5-0 rain-shortened loss to the Indians Thursday. It wasn’t as bad as the horrendous nightmare before a big crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday, in which he allowed 10 consecutive hits after retiring the first eight batters, but that didn’t take much. Before a sparse gathering at Progressive Field Thursday afternoon, Banuelos didn’t have tipping pitches to blame for allowing five runs on on eight hits and five walks (one intentional) over 4 1/3 innings.

He just wasn’t very good.

“Today was a battle,” he said. “I gave up a base hit in the first inning and then after that I got in trouble every single inning. Too many walks. I have to figure it out. I have to work. I’m still walking too many people.”

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Manny Banuelos walks off the field after giving up two runs to the Cleveland Indians during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Cleveland.

Once a prized prospect of the New York Yankees, the Sox are taking a chance on Banuelos as a reclamation project. It looked like a good gamble while he was pitching to a 2.70 ERA in his first six outings including two starts. But not so much since. He will take a 2-2 record and 6.67 ERA into his next start.

“He’s going to get opportunities to pitch and if the command and strike to ball ratio improves — which is necessary for a starting pitcher — right now he’s 2-1 and we like 3 to 1 [he can succeed],” manager Rick Renteria said. “He has enough stuff. Offspeed, nice enough fastball if he commands it he has a chance to still be effective.”

Jordan Luplow got him for his first and second homers of the season, and in between those shots Banuelos took one in the ribs on a comebacker from Carlos Santana. Banuelos scrambled to pick up the ball, then threw it away allowing Santana to reach second.

The rain began about an hour into it with field conditions worsening, the tarp came on the field after five innings. After a two hour, 54 minute delay, it was called an official game by the Major League office.

The delay began shortly after the Indians scored their fifth run with two outs in the fifth when right fielder Charlie Tilson slipped on the wet grass and tumbled backwards, allowing Francisco Lindor’s fly ball to fall for an RBI double.

Two batters before Tilson slipped, a ground ball hopped over third baseman Yoan Moncada’s glove for what was first scored an error but later changed to an RBI single. Renteria said the ball also ‘ricocheted’ to Moncada’s left. Whether the wet surface played a role was not known.

In any event, Banuelos threw 91 pitches but only for 52 for strikes and walked three consecutive batters with one out in the second. He wiggled out of the bases loaded jam but said he knows he has to be better.

“The walks is what really hurt us,” catcher James McCann said. “Falling behind hitters and having to, I don’t want to say give in, but throw the ball over the plate. They took advantage of it.”

Righty Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 4.91 ERA), who is 6-0 with a 0.82 ERA in his last eight starts against the Sox, held them to two hits.

Banuelos was nowhere near that level of effectiveness, but the Sox don’t have any other options on the current roster or at AAA Charlotte except for Dylan Cease. So he’ll keep getting the ball.

“I’m focused on the control, command of the fastball especially,” Banuelos said. “Breaking ball is there. I have to figure out the command of my fastball.

“Hopefully they still have confidence in me. I’m going to improve. It was back to back outings, bad outings, and I’m going to get out there.”