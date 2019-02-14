Manny Machado ‘has great attitude’ ex- teammate Castillo says

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox catcher Welington Castillo played with Manny Machado with the Baltimore Orioles in 2017.

“Great guy, great teammate,” Castillo said Thursday at the Sox spring training complex. “That’s the guy you want to have on your side. Great player, everybody knows that. He likes to win, loves to compete.”

Machado, one of the two big fish in the free agent market along with Bryce Harper, remained unsigned on Day 2 of spring training with the Sox in the thick of the infielder’s pursuit. Castillo said he and Machado were tight when they were teammates, and last season, Castillo egged him on about becoming a White Sox via FaceTime and texting, knowing Machado would become a free agent after the season.

But Castillo hasn’t reached out lately.

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 29: Alcides Escobar #2 of the Kansas City Royals slides safely into home to score as catcher Welington Castillo #21 of the Chicago White Sox applies the tag during the 9th inning of the game on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

“Not yet. I know he’s going through a tough situation, so I don’t want to text him or anything like that,” Castillo said. “I want him to stay focused on their [decision].”

Which he hopes is one in the Sox’ favor.

“Who doesn’t want to have him?” Castillo said.

As for questions about Machado’s attitude, which came to light during the postseason with his ‘I’m not Johnny Hustle’ comments that may have been misconstrued, Castillo has none.

“He has a great attitude,” Castillo said.

New right-hander Ivan Nova, acquired in an offseason trade, opened his arms for Machado, too.

“It would mean a lot,” Nova said. “If we sign him, it would be a great, great addition. He would put us in another position.”

A Sox lineup with Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez and Machado in the middle would have a much more dangerous look. He wouldn’t give the Sox the look of instant contender, but they’d be closer.

“You’ve got to see,” Nova, 32, a nine-year veteran with the Yankees and Pirates said. “Because we’ve got a lot of young guys, but they can contribute. We’ve got a lot of guys with power, a couple of guys with 20-plus homers. That’s a lot of runs. And if you add another 30-plus, it’d put us in another position.”