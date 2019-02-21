Manny Pacquiao is ‘discouraging’ son from boxing career

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao listens to a question during a press conference shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila on January 24, 2019, days after defeating US boxer Adrien Broner in Las Vegas. | TED ALJIBE / AFP/Getty Images

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is “discouraging” his 18-year-old son from picking up a pair of boxing gloves and jumping into the ring.

Pacquiao’s eldest son, Jimuel, went viral earlier this month after a short video posted on Instagram showed him aggressively knocking down his opponent. The caption said that Jimuel dreams of one day representing the Philippines like his father.

While some fathers would be proud of their sons following in their footsteps, Pacquiao, who at 40 has compiled a career record of 61-7-2 with 39 knockouts and plans to fight for another year or so, made it clear he doesn’t want Jimuel to pursue a career in boxing.

“We are really discouraging him,” Pacquiao told ABS-CBN News (translated by ESPN). “In our home we don’t have any gloves or boxing equipment.

“But we have a basketball court.”

Pacquiao, an eight-time division winner, told son that he took up the sport as a way for him to provide for his family, adding that fighting seemed like his only way out of poverty.

Despite his father’s warnings, it seems like Jimuel might still follow his dream.

“He really wants to [box],” Pacquiao said.