Mapping out the Cubs 2017 postseason schedule

The Chicago Cubs pose for a team picture on the mound after clinching the NL Central with a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. | Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via Associated Press

Champagne and beer covered the Cardinals visiting clubhouse after the Cubs clinched the National League Central Division Wednesday night. But now what?

The Cubs will face the Nationals, the NL East champions, in Washington D.C. for the team’s first playoff game on Oct. 6.

While Joe Maddon figures out the pitching rotation and the players get their bodies prepared for a deep postseason run, fans can start preparing their schedules to watch the games.

Although times haven’t been released, here is the potential schedule for the Cubs if they make it to the World Series:

NL Division Series – best of five

Oct. 6: Cubs at Nationals

Oct. 7: Cubs at Nationals

Oct. 9: Nationals at Cubs

Oct. 10: Nationals at Cubs*

Oct. 12: Cubs at Nationals*

The winner of this series will move on and play the winner of the Dodgers vs NL Wild Card winner series.

NL Championship Series – best of seven

Oct. 14: Game 1

Oct. 15: Game 2

Oct. 17: Game 3

Oct. 18: Game 4

Oct. 19: Game 5*

Oct. 21: Game 6*

Oct. 22: Game 7*

The winner of this series will advance to the World Series and face the winner of the American League champions.

World Series – best of seven

Oct. 24: Game 1

Oct. 25: Game 2

Oct. 27: Game 3

Oct. 28: Game 4

Oct. 29: Game 5*

Oct. 31: Game 6*

Nov. 1: Game 7*

All games for the first two series are scheduled to be broadcasted on TBS, while Fox owns the rights to all the games in the World Series.

*If necessary