Champagne and beer covered the Cardinals visiting clubhouse after the Cubs clinched the National League Central Division Wednesday night. But now what?
The Cubs will face the Nationals, the NL East champions, in Washington D.C. for the team’s first playoff game on Oct. 6.
While Joe Maddon figures out the pitching rotation and the players get their bodies prepared for a deep postseason run, fans can start preparing their schedules to watch the games.
Want to buy Cubs postseason tickets? Here’s what you need to know.
Although times haven’t been released, here is the potential schedule for the Cubs if they make it to the World Series:
NL Division Series – best of five
- Oct. 6: Cubs at Nationals
- Oct. 7: Cubs at Nationals
- Oct. 9: Nationals at Cubs
- Oct. 10: Nationals at Cubs*
- Oct. 12: Cubs at Nationals*
The winner of this series will move on and play the winner of the Dodgers vs NL Wild Card winner series.
NL Championship Series – best of seven
- Oct. 14: Game 1
- Oct. 15: Game 2
- Oct. 17: Game 3
- Oct. 18: Game 4
- Oct. 19: Game 5*
- Oct. 21: Game 6*
- Oct. 22: Game 7*
The winner of this series will advance to the World Series and face the winner of the American League champions.
World Series – best of seven
- Oct. 24: Game 1
- Oct. 25: Game 2
- Oct. 27: Game 3
- Oct. 28: Game 4
- Oct. 29: Game 5*
- Oct. 31: Game 6*
- Nov. 1: Game 7*
All games for the first two series are scheduled to be broadcasted on TBS, while Fox owns the rights to all the games in the World Series.
*If necessary