Grizzlies trade Marc Gasol to Raptors in pre-deadline deal: report

The Raptors have further bolstered their roster to make a run at the NBA Finals by acquiring star big man Marc Gasol from the Grizzlies, according to ESPN. The move comes not long after the Bucks made a big addition by landing Nikola Mirotic as Eastern Conference contenders bulk up before the 2 p.m. CT trade deadline.

The Grizzlies will reportedly receive Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick for their longtime center.

Gasol, a three-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, is in the midst of another solid season with the Grizzlies. He’s averaging 15.7 points on 44 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists while playing nearly 34 minutes per game. While he turned 34 years old just a few days ago, he remains an effective big man in the evolving NBA.

Success hasn’t followed the Grizzlies in recent years, however, which forced the team to make big changes. Gasol is making over $24 million this season and retains a $25.95 million player option for next season, which is significantly more than they’ll have to pay Valanciunas, the player who’s effectively replacing him. Valanciunas makes $16.5 million this season and has a $17.6 million player option for next season.

For the Raptors, the deal gives them another All-Star to join small forward Kawhi Leonard and point guard Kyle Lowry. The Raptors have been aggressive over the past year in trying to get past the conference finals and win their first championship. With a 39-16 record before adding Gasol, Toronto appears positioned to be dangerous this postseason.