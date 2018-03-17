March Madness 2018: Tennessee vs. Loyola live stream

Guard Clayton Custer will try to help lead the Ramblers to the Sweet Sixteen. | Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo

No. 11 Loyola takes on No. 3 Tennessee with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line Saturday in Dallas. The game begins at 5:10 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on TNT in addition to live streaming coverage on NCAA.com.

The Ramblers are coming off a thrilling 64-62 win over No. 6 Miami (Fla.) that required a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Donte Ingram.

The Hurricanes were on the cusp of victory until a missed free throw opened the door for a wild scramble down the court by Loyola that ended with Ingram hoisting a perfect shot from 30 feet out with 0.3 seconds left.

That was an incredible performance, but the Ramblers may need to dig even deeper to beat a very good Tennessee team in the second round. The Volunteers are ranked 11th in the country by KenPom.com and have one of the elite defenses in the country.

There are ways that Loyola could get past Tennessee, particularly if they can find the hot shooting hands, but pulling off another upset won’t be easy. That’s just the life of an underdog in March.

Here’s how to watch the second-round game between Loyola and Tennessee.

How to watch Loyola vs. Tennessee, 2018 NCAA Tournament

Time: 5:10 p.m. CT

TV: TNT

Live stream: NCAA.com