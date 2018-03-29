Michigan business throws shade at Sister Jean ahead of Final Four

March is the month of madness and nothing is more mad than firing shot at a 98-year-old basketball-loving nun.

Ahead of Loyola’s Final-Four matchup against Michigan, a business from the Ramblers’ opponent’s town decided to playfully throw shade at Loyola’s beloved Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt.

The Bank of Ann Arbor made a sign that read: “Sister Jean will soon know the difference between heaven and hail.”

Sister Jean has nothing on UofM basketball. Picture courtesy of @bankofannarbor pic.twitter.com/yodTeZ6PFb — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) March 28, 2018

The hail reference is meant to be a pun for Michigan’s fight song “Hail to the Victors,” which repeats the word “hail” multiple times throughout.

What do you think? Playful shade? Or did this Michigan bank take it a little too far?