Ramblers’ miracle run ends in heartbreak: Michigan beats Loyola 69-57

Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes (5) drives to the basket past Michigan guard Ibi Watson (23) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. | David J. Phillip/Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — With 13.1 seconds left, Clayton Custer fouled Duncan Robinson and put his hands on his hips. He knew it was over.

Loyola’s miraculous NCAA Tournament run came to a heartbreaking end in the Alamodome on Saturday in a 69-57 loss to Michigan. The Wolverines snapped the Ramblers’ 14-game winning streak and advanced to their first national championship game since 2013.

Loyola finished its historic season with a 32-6 record.

Despite the outcome, Loyola put on quite the performance and proved that making it to the Final Four was not by luck. The Ramblers made it by being well-coached, well-prepared and by playing unselfishly with disciplined defense. And that’s exactly how Loyola played against Michigan.

However, the power of Moritz Wagner and Charles Matthews was too much for Loyola to handle. Wagner scored a game-high 24 points, while Matthews contributed 17.

Wagner stabbed a dagger in the Ramblers’ backs by draining a three-point shot with just under three minutes remaining and then put up three fingers while looking at Loyola’s student section. Matthews twisted that dagger when he threw down a massive breakaway dunk to give Michigan a 10-point lead with less than two minutes left.

Despite being kicked when they were down, the Ramblers kept it close until late in the second half. Custer finished the night with 15 points.

Loyola seemed off in the first half. The Ramblers went 0-of-3 from the three-point range, a rarity for the team that has been shooting 40 percent from downtown this season. Michigan held Loyola’s two leading scorers this season, Donte Ingram and Custer, to two points apiece in the first half. Ingram’s lone two points came off a buzzer-beating jumper to end the half and give Loyola the 29-22 lead heading into the locker room. This was the first time Loyola has lost after leading at the half in 23 games.

The Ramblers started the second half strong. In their first possession, freshman big-man Cameron Krutwig made a jumper and drew a foul from Moritz Wagner. Laying on the ground, Krutwig pumped his arms and cheered the official’s call. Krutwig sank the free throw to give Loyola a 32-22 point lead.

Loyola led by as many as 10 points in the second half but couldn’t hold on toward the end.

Aundre Jackson, who has been the unsung hero of Loyola’s postseason run, came up big for the Ramblers. Jackson is a 74 percent free-throw shooter this season, but was perfect (4-for-4) against Michigan. He contributed 10 points.

Krutwig, who shows a lot of promise for Loyola’s future, scored a team-high 17 points and six rebounds.