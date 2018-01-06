WATCH: Titans QB Marcus Mariota throw a touchdown pass – to himself

Football 01/06/2018, 08:07pm
Associated Press

Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass to himself in the Titans’ playoff game against Kansas City.

The Tennessee quarterback took the snap with third-and-goal at the 6, and he was under pressure as he scrambled to his left.

His pass to the end zone was deflected by Darrelle Revis right back to Mariota, who not only caught it but dived into the end zone for the score. Mariota’s touchdown pass — and reception, for that matter — capped a 15-play, 91-yard drive that took 8:29 and ultimately trimmed the Titans’ deficit to 21-10.

 

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

Bears interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for head coach job – Chicago Sun-Times
Why the Chiefs’ Matt Nagy makes sense as the Bears’ next head coach – Chicago Sun-Times
Praying for a sister; Near North nuns likely facing extinction without recruits
How brutal is the Chicago cold? Even the rats are dying