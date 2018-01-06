WATCH: Titans QB Marcus Mariota throw a touchdown pass – to himself

Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass to himself in the Titans’ playoff game against Kansas City.

The Tennessee quarterback took the snap with third-and-goal at the 6, and he was under pressure as he scrambled to his left.

His pass to the end zone was deflected by Darrelle Revis right back to Mariota, who not only caught it but dived into the end zone for the score. Mariota’s touchdown pass — and reception, for that matter — capped a 15-play, 91-yard drive that took 8:29 and ultimately trimmed the Titans’ deficit to 21-10.