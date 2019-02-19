No Schott: MLB plans no action against Cubs ownership for Joe Ricketts emails

GLENDALE, Ariz. — During his annual spring training address with media covering the Cactus League in Arizona, commissioner Rob Manfred said the league looked into the Joe Ricketts email flap but plans no action against the Cubs or ownership.

“We have talked extensively with the Cubs about this topic and are fully aware of the situation,” Manfred said of the racist and Islamophobic emails hacked from his inbox and published by Splinter News.

“Mr. Ricketts, if you follow the ownership structure back, really has not only no day-to-day role in the club nor control over it,” Manfred said, “and it is bit of a reach for baseball to be involved given that set of facts.”

Joe Ricketts provided the money to buy the team and retained a financial interest in the club, but his daughter and three sons represent the club’s top leadership.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred

There is MLB precedent for taking action against ownership for racist behavior, the league having suspended Reds owner Marge Schott from day-to-day operation of her club for more than two years in the late 1990s for pro-Nazi comments (part of a long history of racist behavior).

Unlike Joe Ricketts, Schott was the managing general partner, president and CEO of her team, as hands-on as any owner in baseball at the time.