Marian Hossa declared eligible for long-term injured reserve

The NHL finally declared Marian Hossa eligible for long-term injured reserve, which will free up $5.275 million in salary-cap space for the Blackhawks. Joel Quenneville said the Hawks will place Hossa on LTIR on Wednesday.

Along with a few paper-only transactions to maximize the cap space, the move will free up as much as $3 million according to capfriendly.com, some of which will go to defenseman Cody Franson, who will be signed off his player-tryout agreement.

Hossa announced in June that he would sit out the 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder and the side effects of the medication he took for it. The league conducted its own medical investigation into Hossa’s situation, and reached the same conclusion as the Hawks.

Hossa has four years left on the 12-year contract he signed before the 2009-10 season.