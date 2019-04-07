Mariners pummel Ivan Nova, White Sox

White Sox pitching won’t miss the Mariners.

Ivan Nova gave up seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings as the Sox lost 12-5 to the Mariners. The veteran right-hander needed 72 pitches to record seven outs, and was unable to give the Sox bullpen a break after Lucas Giolito lasted just 4 1/3 on Saturday.

Over the three-game series, Seattle scored 29 runs and hit 10 homers. Former Cubs prospect Daniel Vogelbach hit two home runs and drove in six runs on a day the Mariners had 12 hits against Nova and six Sox relievers.

And it became apparent early on that Nova’s day wouldn’t be too long.

Rick Renteria talks with his team after removing Ivan Nova. | AP

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first against Nova, stealing three bases and capitalizing on a catcher’s interference by Welington Castillo. The run scored on an Edwin Encarnacion groundout, bringing in Mallex Smith.

Facing lefty Wade LeBlanc, the Sox stacked their lineup with eight right-handed hitters. Yonder Alonso, the only left-handed hitter who started, began a rally with a two-out single. Ryan Cordell followed with a double to center, driving in Alonso to tie the game.

The top of the third was a long and educational inning for the Sox, who allowed six runs.

Dee Gordon led off with a single and got to third on a Mallex Smith single to left, with Eloy Jimenez slowly getting the ball back to the infield. Yoan Moncada did his part to stop the bleeding, making a nice play on a Mitch Haniger grounder and tagging Gordon as he tried to retreat to third.

But Nova struggled otherwise, throwing a wild pitch and allowing RBI singles to Domingo Santana, Encarnacion and Omar Narvaez. Vogelbach ended Nova’s day with a bases-loaded three-run double.

Tim Anderson continued his hot start with four hits to match a career high, and for a moment in the bottom of the third it looked like he had his third homer of the season. Leading off, he sent a towering drive to the wall in straightaway center that Smith jumped to grab and pull back from beyond the wall. The ball popped out of Smith’s glove – which fell off his left hand – but Anderson was given a home run. The umpires conferred and sent Anderson to second, and the call of a double was upheld after review.

Anderson, who eventually scored on Castillo’s groundout to second, ended the day hitting .560.

The fourth and fifth brought more of the same, as Encarnacion’s two-run homer in the fourth off Ryan Burr put Seattle in front 9-2. Vogelbach then hit a two-run homer of his own in the fifth to give the Mariners an 11-2 lead.

In the seventh, Adam Engel hit his first homer, Jose Abreu added an RBI double and Yoan Moncada had a run-scoring single to pull the White Sox within 11-5.

Vogelbach hit his second homer in the ninth.