Mark Potash: Analyzing Bears and their QB dilemma after 1-3 start

The good news is, the Bears didn’t lose Sunday.

They did, however, continue their soul-searching after Thursday’s blowout loss in Green Bay, a 1-3 start to the season and a quarterbacking disaster that seems to have reached critical mass.

Sun-Times’ Bears beat writer Mark Potash breaks down the first quarter of the season:

The Bears’ quarterback situation hasn’t worked because …

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (left, with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers following the Bears' 35-14 loss on Thursday night at Lambeau Field) has a 76.8 passer rating with four touchdowns, five interceptions and eight turnovers in four games. (Matt Ludtke/AP)

Ryan Pace and the Bears personnel department made a gross misjudgment of what kind of quarterback Mike Glennon is. Even with Cam Meredith and Kevin White, the Bears needed a quarterback who could at least buy a little time for plays to develop. Except for accuracy, Glennon has shown none of the skills Pace touted when Glennon signed.

Did Mike Glennon get a fair shake?

Yes. In fact, he got a better shake than he deserved. He should have been in an open competition for the starting job in training camp and instead was handed a job he did not earn. The supporting cast is questionable, but he knew that going in. It was on him to be good early.

Is Mitch Trubisky ready? Does it matter?

It does matter, but early indications are that Trubisky is ready to at least learn from his mistakes rather then be destroyed by them. If Trubisky provides even a modicum of hope, he has a chance to make his teammates better — on offense and defense. It probably won’t be pretty early, but Trubisky will give the Bears a much better chance of being good eventually.

The most disturbing part of the Bears’ start …

For the third straight season, John Fox’s fist-bumping/players-pal coaching m.o. doesn’t seem to be resonating with his players. The under-performance is not the roster issue it was when Fox arrived. He’s just not getting as much out of what he has as he used to.

Their biggest challenge will be …

Keeping players healthy. The Bears already have eight players on injured reserve, including four starters.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com