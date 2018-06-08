Mark Potash: Analyzing the Bears’ offseason gains, training camp expectations

The Bears have started their summer vacation. Sun-Times reporter Mark Potash breaks down what he learned during the offseason program and what they expect to see at training camp in July:

Coach Matt Nagy has …

Gotten off to a good start, but let’s not get carried away. Marc Trestman was a similar breath of fresh air when he arrived at Halas Hall in 2013, and that petered out pretty quickly. Nagy’s influence shows signs of having better staying power, but we still have to see it to believe it.

Mitch Trubisky will …

Mitch Trubisky was the Bears' third-string quarterback at this time last season. Now he's the unquestioned leader of the offense, and perhaps the entire team. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Be better in 2018 than he was in 2017, but let’s not get carried away. He’s not Carson Wentz or Matt Ryan — yet. The Bears’ belief in Trubisky is impressive, but Mike Glennon was being hailed for his leadership at this time last year, and that didn’t pan out. Trubisky still has to be productive to lead effectively, and he has a lot to learn. He also has to mesh with a slew of new players who also have a lot to learn.

Keep an eye on …

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch. He has a high ceiling as a productive player with an infectious impact on a defense, and he’s at a position of need. But let’s not get carried away. Lynch has a history of health issues and suffered a hamstring injury in minicamp. Will he be ready to go when camp opens? If he is, will he stay healthy?

Be excited about …

Tarik Cohen. The second-year running back is an ideal complementary weapon and will get the chance to be that in what looks to be a much more diversified offense. He’s a fun guy to have on any team. He loves the spotlight but doesn’t always have to be in it.

Be concerned about …

Everything. There’s a lot of optimism in the offseason, a lot of changes that look good on paper. But this is still a 5-11 team until the Bears prove otherwise. Will Kyle Long, Leonard Floyd and Allen Robinson really be full-go when training camp opens July 20? And will the Bears be able to avoid the injury issues that were problematic in the Fox era? There’s still a lot to prove.

Consider me …

Ready to see training camp open. Whether it comes to fruition, the anticipation and excitement about this Bears team is real — greater than any camp since Trestman’s first season and maybe since the Lovie Smith era. The Bears have the makings of a Rams type of renaissance season. You just can’t get carried away.