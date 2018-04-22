Mark Potash: Who the Bears should draft with their first-round pick Thursday

Sun-Times Bears beat writer Mark Potash breaks down who the Bears should take in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft, who will be selected in front of them, and why:

MARK POTASH’S DRAFT

1. Browns — Josh Allen, Wyoming QB

2. Giants — Saquon Barkley, Penn State RB

3. Jets — Sam Darnold, Southern California QB

4. Browns — Bradley Chubb, North Carolina State DE

5. Broncos — Josh Rosen, UCLA QB

6. Colts — Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame G

7. Buccaneers — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama S

And with the eighth pick of the 2018 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select …

Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech LB.

Georgia’s Roquan Smith might be a more complete, NFL-ready linebacker who fits today’s safety/linebacker combo model better than anybody in this draft — and he’s certainly a possibility here. But the Bears need pass rush and Edmunds has loads of big-play, pass-rush potential.

Taking a 19-year-old (Edmunds turns 20 on May 2) is always a risk in football, as is drafting for potential. But this seems like the kind of risk that Bears general manager Ryan Pace loves to take — Edmunds is 6-4, 253 pounds with a 4.54 40 and an 83-inch wingspan and sudden-impact closing speed.

It’s worth noting that Edmunds is more than potential. He had 106 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and 18 1/2 tackles-for-loss as a sophomore at Virginia Tech and 109 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles-for-loss as a junior last season. He’s not an athlete playing linebacker. He’s a linebacker who is a great athlete — but obviously has a lot to learn.

That said, it possible that Pace, who doesn’t have a third-round pick, trades out of this pick — more likely down than up but don’t put anything past him. But he needs playmakers and Edmunds might be his best chance to get one. It’s also possible that Edmunds is gone before the eighth pick. Roquan Smith is certainly an equal option — a tackle-machine with safety-quality downfield-coverage ability and an expert blitzer who had 6 1/2 sacks last season at Georgia. It will be an interesting call for Pace if it comes down to that.

As for Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, he might not be the no-brainer others consider him to be if he’s available. Even as a plug-and-play piece, a guard still is a tough pick at No. 8 when you have playmaking defenders — a more valuable NFL commodity — available. The Bears have a top-10 defense that still needs playmakers. An elite defender seems like a nice reward for Vic Fangio after deciding to stick with the Bears.