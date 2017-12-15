Markkanen-less Bulls win fifth straight, downing the ‘Greek Freak’

MILWAUKEE – Lauri Markkanen once again missed all the fun.

Dealing with back issues that have now cost him the last three games, Markkanen stayed back in Chicago getting treatment rather than taking the 90-minute bus ride north and dealing with the 6-11 “Greek Freak.’’

And while the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to all the hype surrounding his MVP candidacy through the early part of this season, it was the hottest team in the Eastern Conference that continued to surprise.

Thanks to 27 points from Bobby Portis, the Markkanen-less Bulls (8-20) won their fifth straight game, beating Milwaukee 115-109 at the Bradley Center.

First things first as far as Fred Hoiberg was concerned, however, as the coach dismissed the idea that Markkanen’s back issues are becoming concerning for the organization.

“It’s really caution,’’ Hoiberg said. “The important thing is he continues to get better. He feels better [Friday] than he did [Thursday]. With a day off [Saturday] and another round of treatments, get him back for some, at least, non-contact on Sunday.

“He’s still got some soreness. We just felt it would be counterproductive to put him on a bus with the idea of not playing, sitting there an hour and a half both ways, and then sitting through the game. We felt the smartest thing to do was to leave him back.’’

That makes sense, but it’s also the third time in the last year that Markkanen has been hampered by the back.

It bothered him while he was playing in FIBA EuroBasket this summer, it cost him three preseason games, and now this week.

There’s a good chance that Markkanen would have been matched up with Antetokounmpo had he been healthy. Instead, that responsibility fell on Nikola Mirotic and Portis, and then David Nwaba in the second half of the game.

In other words, no one had a real answer of how to slow him down, as Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds.

Fortunately for the Bulls, the Bucks (15-12) had very few answers in how to slow Portis and Mirotic down.

Portis was a force early on in the fourth, both from the inside and outside, while Mirotic played deer hunter late in the game.

Mirotic not only his a big three-pointer with 2:42 left in the game, but threw up a prayer from the baseline with just 1:07 left that was not only answered, but drew the foul. In completing the three-point play, the Bulls had some breathing room with the five-point lead.

Mirotic, who finished with 22, then iced the game hitting two free throws with 13.5 seconds left, as well as watching the Bulls record improve to 5-0 since his return from the practice altercation with Portis.

A statistic he’s still not shy about pointing out.

What has Mirotic surprised? That not only can he and Portis co-exist, but actually flourish. That didn’t seem even possible a month ago, when Mirotic and his camp wanted Portis sent elsewhere after the Oct. 17 punch put Mirotic in the hospital.

“Wow, I do,’’ Mirotic said, when asked if he’s even taken back by how well he and Portis are functioning on the court. “It’s been crazy. Never thought about it. We did play a little bit last year together, but it was not like now.

“We’ve both stepped up. We’ve learned how to play with one another, but we have to give the credit to Fred because Fred is the one putting us in the right spot. From my side I just wish we continue to do what’s best for the team.’’